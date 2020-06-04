Mozambique: Security Forces Kill 78 Insurgents Cabo Delgado - Govt

The Mozambique defence and security forces have killed 78 insurgents, including two of their top leaders, and injured 60 others in Cabo Delgado, in the northern part of the country, the government has announced.

The two militant leaders were said to be foreign nationals.

During the raid, government forces seized equipment and goods suspected to have been stolen from locals, including vehicles, motorcycles, bicycles.

Mozambique's Defence Minister Jaime Neto told journalists Sunday that following this offensive, they are hopeful that life in Macomia District will now return to peace and order.

"The insurgents have been attacking the village since Thursday May 28," he said, adding that one of the militants' leaders "was involved in the first attacks to the village in October 5, 2017."

On Saturday, President Filipe Nyusi visited Cabo Delgado Province where he met officials from the defence and security forces.

Recently, the country's Interior Minister Amade Miquidade told Parliament that insurgents used sophisticated technology such as drones to carry out their attacks.

Cabo Delgado Province, about 1,663km north of Maputo, has for a long time suffered militant attacks.

The province, however, boasts of minerals such as gold, grenadines, aquamarines, tourmalines, blue topaz and green tourmalines.

Exxon Mobil and Total are among big international energy companies developing natural gas projects offshore in the province.

The province borders Tanzania and has a population of 1,893,156 spread over 16 districts in its 77,867 square kilometres.