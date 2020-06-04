Sudan: Darfur Rebel Group Not Party to Peace Negotiations

3 June 2020
Radio Dabanga (Amsterdam)

Khartoum — Mohamed Bashir, chief negotiator of the Sudan Liberation Movement faction under the leadership of Minni Minawi (SLM-MM) said that his movement did not take part in yesterday's negotiations about security arrangements in Darfur because it took place via videoconferencing.

He stressed that the security arrangements in Darfur are very important to SLM-MM, and therefore direct meetings with all parties concerned should be conducted, not videoconferencing.

Bashir repeated that the SLM-MM rebel movement will abide by the ceasefire that has been agreed upon in February 2019.

He said that the SLM-MM is in contact with the South Sudanese mediation team, the Sudanese government, and international partners to reach a solution that leads to real peace.

Minni Minawi split from the SLM led by Abdelwahid El Nur in 2006 to form his own SLM faction. El Nur was one of the founders of the Sudan Liberation Movement in 1992. His faction is now called SLM-AW.

SLM-MM split from the SRF alliance of Sudanese rebel movements on May 18, 2020. After the breakaway, Minni Minawi formed a new rebel alliance under the same name 'Sudan Revolutionary Front'. He claimed that the former SRF coalition ignored his constant demand for structural reform within SRF. The SRF breakaway faction confirmed that the Justice and Equality Movement led by Bakheet Abdelkarim (aka Dabajo) has joined the new alliance.

Fighting erupted between government forces and rebels in south-west Jebel Marra, Central Darfur, yesterday morning. The Sudanese army blames SLM-AW and the Revolutionary Awakening Council, that was founded by former janjaweed Musa Hilal.

