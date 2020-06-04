Eritrea: Contribution to Augment National Fund Stepping Up

Asmara — Contribution by nationals towards the fight to contain the spread of Covid-19 pandemic is stepping up.

According to report, staff members of the PFDJ Central Office and branches contributed a total of 795 thousand and 212 Nakfa, staff members of the PFDJ of Southern region 139 thousand and 791 Nakfa, staff members of PFDJ of Anseba region 121 thousand and 931 Nakfa, staff members of PFDJ of the Northern Red Sea region 121 thousand and 281 Nakfa, staff members of PFDJ of Gash Barka region 106 thousand 733 Nakfa, staff members of PFDJ of Southern Red Sea region 33 thousand and 261 Nakfa and staff members of PFDJ Foreign Affairs 23 thousand and 555 Nakfa.

Similarly, staff members and teachers of Airiri School contributed 76 thousand and 953 Nakfa, and two administrative areas in Dekemhare sub-zone and a number of small businesses, cooperative associations and individuals in the Central region contributed a total of 54 thousand and 439 Nakfa.

In related news, a number of administrative areas in Dekemhare sub-zone and the Eritrean National War-Disabled Veterans' Association extended food items and cleaning materials to disadvantaged citizens while national inside the country and abroad decided that the families renting their houses to live free of charge ranging from two to six months.