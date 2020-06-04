Eritrea: Contribution to Augment National Fund Stepping Up

3 June 2020
Shabait.com (Asmara)

Asmara — Contribution by nationals towards the fight to contain the spread of Covid-19 pandemic is stepping up.

According to report, staff members of the PFDJ Central Office and branches contributed a total of 795 thousand and 212 Nakfa, staff members of the PFDJ of Southern region 139 thousand and 791 Nakfa, staff members of PFDJ of Anseba region 121 thousand and 931 Nakfa, staff members of PFDJ of the Northern Red Sea region 121 thousand and 281 Nakfa, staff members of PFDJ of Gash Barka region 106 thousand 733 Nakfa, staff members of PFDJ of Southern Red Sea region 33 thousand and 261 Nakfa and staff members of PFDJ Foreign Affairs 23 thousand and 555 Nakfa.

Similarly, staff members and teachers of Airiri School contributed 76 thousand and 953 Nakfa, and two administrative areas in Dekemhare sub-zone and a number of small businesses, cooperative associations and individuals in the Central region contributed a total of 54 thousand and 439 Nakfa.

In related news, a number of administrative areas in Dekemhare sub-zone and the Eritrean National War-Disabled Veterans' Association extended food items and cleaning materials to disadvantaged citizens while national inside the country and abroad decided that the families renting their houses to live free of charge ranging from two to six months.

Read the original article on Shabait.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Shabait.com. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Shabait

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Coronavirus
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigerian Schools Re-Opening Date Changed
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Gambia Demands Probe After U.S. Police Killing of Diplomat's Son
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.