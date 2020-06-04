Sudan: Over a Hundred and Eighty Indian Nationals Evacuated From the Sudan - Embassy Says

The Indian embassy in Khartoum on Wednesday announced the evacuation of 189 Indian nationals including one pregnant lady and eight senior citizens back home from the Sudan.

"The Embassy wishes to express its profound thankfulness and gratitude to the Government and the people of Sudan, particularly the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Ministry of Defense, the Ministry of Interior, the Sudanese Civil Aviation Authority and the Immigration Authorities at the Khartoum international airport for a very smooth and swift departure proceedings, despite the city being under curfew" a press release by the Indian embassy in Khartoum said.

The press release said a special Chartered flight carrying 189 Indian nationals including one pregnant lady and eight Senior citizens, left Khartoum International Airport today, 03 June, 2020 for New Delhi. It added that these Indian nationals have been stranded in Sudan for the last few months and were anxious to go back to their families and friends

The release said Fly Dubai Airlines flight no. FZ 8418/FZ 8197, a Boeing 737-800, took off at full load at 1105 hrs as planned and is scheduled to reach Delhi at 2255 hrs, with an hour of technical halt at Dubai.

The release said Ambassador Ravindra Prasad Jaiswal and all the Embassy officers and staff were at the airport to facilitate the evacuees' travel and bid them farewell.

"We are also thankful to 'Satguru Tours & Travels' who at the initiative of the Embassy, tied up with Fly Dubai Airlines to organize this special chartered evacuation flight; Fly Dubai Airlines for making it possible and the members of the Indian diaspora for extending their full cooperation to the Embassy. Amb. Jaiswal, also wishes to thank the Indian Embassy team for their dedicated and hard work to make the venture a total success" the release said.