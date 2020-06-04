Sudan Extends Curfew By Two Weeks to Curb Spread of COVID-19

Sudan has extended its curfew for two weeks in an effort to curb the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Security and Defence Council approved the extension of the curfew in the capital Khartoum until June 18.

But it allowed for more movement in the city from 6am to 3pm on condition that residents adhere to safety and health regulations.

This is the third extension of the lockdown since the country's authorities announced a plan to combat the Covid-19 pandemic.

AVOID GATHERINGS

On Monday, the alternate chair of the Health Emergency Committee, Sovereign Council Member Siddiq Tawer, said in a press conference at the Sudan News Agency (SUNA) that residents should avoid gatherings. He added that clubs and markets will remain closed.

Movement between the capital and other states is still restricted, he said.

The Sudanese Civil Aviation Authority on Sunday renewed its decision to extend the closure of airports to passenger flights until June 14, 2020, in line with the measures adopted by the state to prevent coronavirus spread.

But it allowed flights delivering cargo and humanitarian aid, those operating in the oil fields, and those evacuating foreign nationals.

The decision was issued under the guidance of the Supreme Committee for Health Emergency, which is a part of the Security and Defence Council.

INFECTIONS RISE

The Ministry of Health confirmed on Sunday that the total number of coronavirus infections had increased to 5,026.

The number of recoveries rose to 1,423 while the death toll stood at 286.

The Health Ministry urged residents to adhere to the health and safety guidelines and to promptly report suspected cases of Covid-19 to curb the spread of the virus.