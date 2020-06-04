Somalia: Health Ministry Dispatches Medical Supplies to Hufur, Bakool Region

Somalia's health ministry has dispatched medical supplies to Hudur of Bakool region.

The medical supplies were handed to the south-west state regional health minister Mohamed Osman Haji and Bakool governor Mohamed Abdi Tool.

Hudur is the fourth district in Southwest region that has received medical supplies from the federal government.

According to ministry of health, the southwest region has recorded 110 cases of COVID-19 cases.

As of June 2rd Somalia has reported 66 cases of coronavirus bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 2,089 with Mogadishu leading with most of the cases.