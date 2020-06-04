Sudan: Rebels and Sudan Army Clash in Darfur

Barbara / Danan — Fighting erupted between government forces and rebels in south-west Jebel Marra, Central Darfur, yesterday morning.

Sources from the area reported to Radio Dabanga that he villages of Barbara and Danan, 29 kilometer from Nierteti, were shelled.

Two women, Fatima Hamid and Sawda Haroun, were killed. Abdelsalam Mousa (12), Hawa (9), Idris (6), and Khadija Hasan (2), and Darelsalam (4) and Hasan Mousa Hasan (8 months) were injured.

In a statement on Tuesday, spokesman for the Sudan Armed Forces (SAF) Brig El Tahir Ibrahim said that groups of rebel fighters belonging to the Sudan Liberation Movement headed by Abdelwahid El Nur and the Revolutionary Awakening Council, founded by former janjaweed leader Musa Hilal, launched attacks on their troops in western Jebel Marra.

The attacks are "a clear and frank violation of the cease-fire" and "an attempt to return Darfur to a state of conflict and chaos", he said.

The statement did not clarify whether the armed forces suffered any casualties.

The SAF strongly condemned the attacks. It emphasised its right to protect their sites and the people against "terrorist and criminal acts".

Armed robbery

A man was shot and injured during an armed robbery in eastern Jebel Marra on Monday.

One of the passengers told Radio Dabanga that their vehicle was on its way from Deribat to El Fasher, capital of North Darfur.

Three armed men riding on camels intercepted the vehicle at Khor Mistriya, seven kilometer east of Katur. They shot passenger Abdelmajeed Yagoub in his leg.

The gunmen then stole money and mobile phones from the passengers, and fled.

A report of the incident has been filed with the police.

