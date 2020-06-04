Sudan: Homes of Kadugli Displaced Stripped

Kadugli — Residents of the Telo neighbourhood in the South Kordofan capital Kadugli have started to return home after last month's violent events that forced hundreds of families to flee.

Three weeks ago, residents of the Telo neighbourhood in Kadugli complained that Rapid Support Forces were terrorising them and had seized control of the district. One of them told Radio Dabanga that they faced several human rights violations including heavy shootings and plundering, which forced them to flee to the eastern part of the town.

In the week before that nine RSF members were killed in an attack by army soldiers near Kadugli. At least 16 other people were wounded. A few days later five people were reportedly killed in the town by men wearing RSF uniforms. That same week a fight at the Kadugli market broke out, in which reportedly 15 people were killed. Later it was claimed that 26 people lost their lives. The RSF also raided the village El Berdab near Kadugli and shot nine residents after they confirmed that they were Nuba. In the presence of the state governor, a peace and reconciliation accord was signed by tribal leaders and the local Forces for Freedom and Change on May 17.

According to omda Khamees Badur, 775 families from various tribes have been affected by the violent events. 17 people have been killed, he said.

The omda also mentioned that the district's health unit has been plundered completely, and the only water source has been destroyed.

Halima Abdelsamad, one of the women who returned to the district, said that her home was looted and that she lost all her furniture, household utensils, and food.

She appealed to the state government to improve the security situation and their living conditions.

Mahjoub Suleiman, resident of the district, stated that there are several persons still missing.

