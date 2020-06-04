Cameroon: Bilateral Cooperation - Cameroon, South Korea Revisit Economic Ties

The outgoing South Korean Ambassador, Bok-ryeol Rhyou met with Minister Alamine Ousmane Mey in Yaounde on June 2, 2020.

Cameroon and South Korea have enjoyed fruitful economic ties since 1977 when the Global Economic and Trade Agreement was signed. It is in this light that the out- going South Korean Ambassador to Cameroon, Her Excellency Bok-ryeol Rhyou, on June 2, 2020, came to bid farewell to Alamine Ousmane Mey, the Minister for the Economy, Planning and Regional Development, MINEPAT. The diplomat, has been in the country since 2018, during which she recorded a number of achievements. They include the organisation of the first Cameroon-South Korea Economic and Energy Forum that was co-organised by MINEPAT and the Embassy on May 8, 2019. There was the inauguration of the Trainers' Training Centre in May 2019. Also to her credit is the training of more than 1,000 Cameroonian officials in South Korea under the Capacity Improvement and Advancement for Tomorrow, CIAT. For now, cooperation between Cameroon and South Korea is through the Korean International Cooperation Agency, KOICA and Eximbank Korea. It offers loans under the Economic Development and Cooperation Fund, EDCF. Generally, bilateral cooperation is in the domain of health, governance, agriculture, infrastructure, energy, education, and Information and Communication Technology, ICT. One of the most noticeable South Korean achievements in Cameroon is the construction of the Yaounde Emergency Centre, CURY .