Cameroon: Anti-COVID-19 Proximity Caravan Tours Yaounde

The Minister of Communication, Rene Emmanuel Sadi sent forth the mobile caravan to all the nooks and crannies of Yaounde, yesterday, June 2, 2020.

"Attention! The population of Yaounde, Coronavirus is a reallity! Beware, Coronavirus kills. Let us protect ourselves. Let us protect our loved ones. We are all responsible to take personal and global actions to fight the pandemic. The entire nation mobilises against a common enemy." This is the major message the Minister of Communication, Rene Emmanuel Sadi, transmitted to the population of Yaounde and its environs through an anti-covid- 19 mobile caravan, yesterday, June 2, 2020. By midday yesterday, the Minister of Communication made a thorough inspection of the equipment and messages which had to be transmitted by the two mobile caravans before sending them to the field. The mobile sensitisation caravan visited five zones within the Yaounde municipality. Accompanied by a police escort, and with the help of a megaphone, the sensitisation caravan resonated messages that called the attention of everybody on the need to respect the barrier measures put in place by the World Health Organisation (WHO) and the government in a bid to prevent the Coronavirus. With an attire specially made for the event, with the message "Mincom anti-covid-19 mobile caravan", Ismailia Nana and his team toured major neighbourhoods in Yaounde to reiterate the need for the population to protect themselves and others against the deadly Covid- 19 pandemic. From the esplanade of the Ministry of Communication, passing through the Nlongkak Junction to the Bastos New Road and later to Yaounde 5th Subdivision and the Central Post Office Junction, the mobile caravan made a wake- up call to all Cameroonians about the Coronavirus, how it can be transmitted, prevented and treated if tested positive. From the sound of the megaphone the message went far and new: "'respect all the sanitation measures put in place to prevent the Coronavirus. It is not an illness only for the white race. Any person can die of Covid-19. Wear your face mask at all times especially when out of your home. Each family member should have his or her own face mask. It should not be shared amongst family members. Do not leave your face mask at the mercy of children. It is important to wear your face mask when out of home because the virus is transmitted through droplets when someone infected coughs around you." Through the mobile caravan, the population was reminded on the need to respect physical distance when in public places such as bars, hair dressing saloons and in any means of transportation such a taxi or motor bikes. The population was also urged not to stigmatise Covid-19 patients, avoid crowded environment and stay at home if they do not have anything important to do out of home .