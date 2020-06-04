Cameroon: George Floyd Murder - Former African Leaders Condemn Act

In a statement made public, the leaders are calling on African countries to "raise a strong protest" to the killing.

Former African presidents have condemned the killing of George Floyd on Monday, May 25th, 2020 by a Minnesota police after one of the officers kneeled on his neck, despite Floyd's repeated pleas of "I can't breathe". The Forum of Former Heads of State and Government has urged African countries to "raise a strong protest" to the killing and demand that the "perpetrators of this crime and all other crimes of this sort be punished in the strongest terms", according to a statement released by former Beninese President Nicéphore Soglo. "What level of cruelty must you reach that the entire world finally wakes up and manifests its indignation. Who would dare here, their face visible, to treat in such a way a European, an Arab, an Israeli, an Indian, a Chinese, a Japanese, an Argentinian, etc. Enough is enough," he said. Ghana's President Nana Okufo Addo in a tweet said, "We stand with our kith and kin in America in these difficult and trying times, and we hope that the un- fortunate, tragic death of George Floyd will inspire a lasting change in how Ame- rica confronts head on the problems of hate and racism". South Africa's ruling party, African National Congress (ANC), has urged President Cyril Ramaphosa to engage with the US "to diffuse racial tensions and build social cohesion among different races". Earlier, the African Union through its Commission chairperson Moussa Faki Mahamat, on Friday strongly condemned the murder of George Floyd in the hands of law enforcement officers, "I wish to extend my deepest condolences to his family and loved ones". He further urged authorities in the United States of America to intensify efforts to ensure the total elimination of all forms of discri- mination based on race or ethnic origin. Meanwhile, since the death of George Floyd under custody, protests against police brutality have erupted in multiple cities in the US, leading to looting, bur- ning and arrests of several protesters. Addressing the nation on Monday, June 1, 2020 after several tweets, President Donald Trump said, "all Americans were rightly sickened and revolted by the brutal death of George Floyd. But his memory must not be "drowned out by an angry mob". He threatened to "quickly solve the problem" by deploying the military to quell growing civil unrest in the country, if cities and states failed to control the protests and "defend their residents" .