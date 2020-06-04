Cameroon: Evolution of COVID-19 - 47 New Recoveries Recorded

This was revealed during the daily press briefing yesterday June 2, as the country notice an increased in the voluntary testing.

Statistics from the daily press briefing on the evolution of the Coronavirus pandemic in the country yesterday, June 2, 2020 revealed that the epidemiological situation of the disease in the country show 188 new confirmed cases, one (1) death and 47 new recoveries. This was made known by the Director of Disease Control at the Ministry of Public Health, Dr Georges Alain Etoundi Mballa, as he also mentioned that many Cameroonians have adopted the attitude to spontaneously occupy sites set up for voluntary Covid-19 screening, in order to know their status.

According to Dr Etoundi Mballa, the courage to get tested is also underpinned by a high sense of responsibility. Whether positive or negative, it was revealed that the result of the Covid-19 test requires compliance with precise rules. This level of responsibility, it was said, makes it possible for the individual to benefit from adequate care. The Director of Disease Control at the Ministry of Public Health said when declared positive, the patient naturally engages in a treatment process in scrupulous respect of the instructions of the medical staff. On the other hand, getting tested early increases ones chances of recovery while decreasing the risk of infecting other people. "This is how we can help break the chain of transmission", Dr Etoundi Mballa underlined, reiterating that this is all the more encouraging as it will have the effect of significantly reducing the number of deaths due to the new Coronavirus. When the test result is negative, the medical staff explained that the person tested must initiate a process of maximum risk reduction by observing almost systematically the barrier measures put in place. The crowds observed in the different sites for voluntary testing operations have galvanized the incident management system team, as it goes a long way to reveal that the awareness campaigns as well as the communi- cation actions carried out against Covid-19 so far are bearing fruit. As such, Dr Etoundi Mballa said the gradual adoption of the new attitude towards voluntary testing must be encouraged for it is the results of awareness campaigns of several compatriots who decided to concretely get involved in the fight against the spread of Covid-19 in the communi- ties. Dr Etoundi Mballa again called on the population to adopt an exemplary discipline in terms of respecting the barrier measures used to prevent the spread of the virus. That is to ensure strict observance of the regularly stated rules of hygiene, which are structured around the washing of hands with clean running water and soap or use an alcohol-based solution; covering the nose and mouth with a disposable tissue when coughing or sneezing or using a bent elbow; wearing face mask in public, maintaining social distancing of at least 1.5 metres and above all, stay at home as much as possible .