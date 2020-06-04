Somalia: Several Feared Dead As Alshabaab Clashes With Government Troops in Gedo

3 June 2020
Dalsan Radio (Mogadishu)

Several fighters are feared dead in a clash between the Somalia National Army (SNA) and Alshabab militias in Gedo region.

The battle started when Alshabab militants ambushed the government forces in Burdhabo district. President Farmajo's allies register new political party ahead of General Elections.

Unconfirmed reports from sources from the vicinity said they had seen bodies of casualties from either of the sides, but Radio Dalsan could not interdependently verify the claims.

Alshabab the AlQaeda linked militants in Mogadishu have claimed responsibility in one of their affiliated website saying they were targeting the district commissioner of Buurdhubo.

Alshabab has been fighting in Somalia for over a decade and has been moved from most of their strongholds but they still control some areas.

