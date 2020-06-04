Somalia: Former Mogadishu Mayor Thabit Abdi Mohamed Wants City Resident to Elect Their Own Leaders

The former governor of Benadir region and Mogadishu mayor Thabit Abdi Mohamed has reignited the thorny issue on whether Mogadishu residents are also supposed to elect their leaders just like the other semi-autonomous states.

Mr Thabit in a Facebook post accused unnamed persons of seeking to maintain the status quo, adding that they were not interested in the welfare of the capital.

In the past, there have been debates as to whether Mogadishu should also be semi-autonomous like the other states but those against the move have always argued that is is the capital and therefore should be governed by the federal government.

He said " some people do not want the progress of Benadir region it would be fair if the people of Mogadishu will be allowed to elect their leader both regional and national".

He added "Our community has been waiting for a long time to vote for their leaders both regional and national their hope is strong and there are people who do not that to happen, and other interests," read a Facebook post from Thabit.

He also said in order to succeed in efforts to restore power to the public people must unite and those who do not want running away from the from that should think of the countries fate.