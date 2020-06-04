Somalia: Former Mogadishu Mayor Thabit Abdi Mohamed Wants City Resident to Elect Their Own Leaders

3 June 2020
Dalsan Radio (Mogadishu)

The former governor of Benadir region and Mogadishu mayor Thabit Abdi Mohamed has reignited the thorny issue on whether Mogadishu residents are also supposed to elect their leaders just like the other semi-autonomous states.

Mr Thabit in a Facebook post accused unnamed persons of seeking to maintain the status quo, adding that they were not interested in the welfare of the capital.

In the past, there have been debates as to whether Mogadishu should also be semi-autonomous like the other states but those against the move have always argued that is is the capital and therefore should be governed by the federal government.

President Farmajo's allies register new political party ahead of General Elections.

He said " some people do not want the progress of Benadir region it would be fair if the people of Mogadishu will be allowed to elect their leader both regional and national".

He added "Our community has been waiting for a long time to vote for their leaders both regional and national their hope is strong and there are people who do not that to happen, and other interests," read a Facebook post from Thabit.

He also said in order to succeed in efforts to restore power to the public people must unite and those who do not want running away from the from that should think of the countries fate.

Read the original article on Dalsan Radio.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Dalsan Radio. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Dalsan Radio

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Coronavirus
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigerian Schools Re-Opening Date Changed
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Gambia Demands Probe After U.S. Police Killing of Diplomat's Son

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.