Somalia: Man's Hand Chopped Off for Stealing From Shop

A unit of Al-Shabaab militants chopped off the right hand of a resident at Don-Burale village, near Qoryoley town in Somalia's Lower Shabelle region on Monday.

The incident took place at a square at Don-Burale village, about 124 km southwest of the Somalia capital Mogadishu and attended by villagers called to witness the event.

THEFT

An Al-Shabaab judge presiding over the case named the man as Osman Manurey Mohamed who was accused and sentenced of breaking into a shop in the village, stealing Somali Shillings notes amounting to 6 million (equivalent to US$240).

On May 13, 2020, Al-Shabaab sentenced a man named Abukar Haji Omar, 50, to death for practising obscurantism.

EXECUTION

He was executed on the outskirts of Qoryoley town.

"This man has been claiming to possess supernatural magical powers over the past five years," said an Al-Shabaab judge chairing the execution by a firing squad.

The Al-Qaeda linked jihadist group that controls large swathes of the countryside in Southern and Central Somalia, often carry out sentencing including death penalties of people charged and convicted of spying for the Federal Government of Somalia, the regional authorities and for foreign countries such as Ethiopia, United States of America and Kenya.