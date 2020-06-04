Liberia: AFL Chief of Staff Vows to Enforce Mandate

2 June 2020
The New Dawn (Monrovia)
By Bridgett Milton And Jonathan Browne

The Chief of Staff of the Armed Forces of Liberia Maj./Gen. Prince C. Johnson, III, says vehicles that are being stopped at checkpoints manned by soldiers of the AFL are non-essential vehicles, and the army is acting based on orders from President Weah.

He underscores that unless the military receives another order from the Commander-In-Chief, they will continue to enforce the current mandate of the President.

According to General Johnson, the AFL received orders from the President that all 15 counties in the Republic of Liberia are hereby quarantined, and movements between counties prohibited due to the novel coronavirus.

He says in accordance with the instructions, no person is permitted to enter or leave or in any way, cross the borders of any county into any other county, except for Montserrado County and Margibi County which are quarantined as a single unit. He adds that throughout this period, only essential residents for

reasons of health and food are allowed to move about, which should be restricted to a local community and that has not changed.

Speaking with Okay FM 99.5 Tuesday, Gen. Johnson however notes that exceptions were made for persons designated as essential staff in government offices,banks, supermarkets, and other business establishments such as hotels, petrol stations, and health facilities to travel directly to work and return directly home.

Multiple complaints have come from the public about soldiers grounding dozens of vehicles at various checkpoints, mainly along the Monrovia-Kakata highway, affecting marketers bringing local produce to the capital and those taking goods into the interior of the country.

Meanwhile, the Chief of Staff says the State of Emergency declared by President George Weah on April 8, 2020 expires this Friday, June 5th noting that until the ban on movement from one county to another is lifted, only essential cars would be allowed to pass thru checkpoints manned by soldiers.

Liberia has moved from an initial index case of the coronvirus on March 16 to total confirmed cases now at 311, including 28 deaths, 167 recoveries and 116 active cases.

Read the original article on New Dawn.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The New Dawn. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

Top Headlines: Liberia

More From: New Dawn

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Coronavirus
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigerian Schools Re-Opening Date Changed
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Gambia Demands Probe After U.S. Police Killing of Diplomat's Son

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.