Rwanda: Rwamagana Leaders' School Reaches Out to Citizens

Rwamagana Leaders' School, a secondary school in the Eastern Province has undertaken a commendable initiative of supporting the community during the Covid-19 pandemic outbreak.

The privately-owned rural school has so far distributed 3,360 kilogrammes of maize flour, 1,780 kilogrammes of rice, 1,948 kilogrammes of beans and 636 litres of cooking oil to 690 families in Kigabiro Sector, Rwamagana District and it is looking forward to distributing more food supplies in the very near future.

"For us, it has not started with food distribution. We have, for over 10 years, supported children education through our school. We are currently sponsoring 94 secondary students to attend Rwamagana Leaders' School through the Rwanda School Project and we are looking forward to doing more of such deeds," said Moses Ssenyonjo, the Programme Director at the School.

According to the school administration, the supportive gesture can serve to give an example to their students of the kind of leaders they should be; and also remind other institutions that even amidst the many financial uncertainties; they can still do something to support the communities in which they operate.

The support targets the vulnerable members of the community whose economic activities had been disrupted by the preventive measures that the government imposed to curb the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Rwamagana Leaders' School is located in Kigabiro sector, Rwamagana district, about 60 kilometres away from Kigali City. It has a mission of offering a secure and nurturing school environment that transforms youth into future leaders and problem solvers who champion environmental sustainability and social change.