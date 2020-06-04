Zimbabwe: MDC MPs End Boycott

Parliamentarians aligned to the MDC-Alliance yesterday ended their boycott following a meeting of the party's national council.

The MPs included some of the party's leaders like Mr Job Sikhala (deputy chairman) and organising secretary Mr Amos Chibaya.

Mr Sikhala confirmed the party's decision yesterday.

"The national council met today and resolved that we return to Parliament following a recommendation by the standing committee, which met on Tuesday. The reason to disengage was one of the many strategies we have to confront the regime. We have many surprises for them," Mr Sikhala said yesterday.

The differences over the boycott were exposed following the attendance in the National Assembly of more than 15 MPs from the opposition on Tuesday.

The MDC-Alliance decided to boycott Parliament following the recall of four legislators, namely Mr Chalton Hwende, Mr Prosper Mutseyami, Ms Thabitha Khumalo and Ms Lillian Timveos.

The MPs were recalled following a Supreme Court ruling that Mr Chamisa had illegally ascended to the helm of the MDC-T party following the death of its founding leader, Mr Morgan Tsvangirai.

The Supreme Court also nullified the appointments of Mr Chamisa and Mr Elias Mudzuri as vice presidents and ordered the party to revert to the 2014 structures with Ms Thokozani Khupe as the interim president.

The ruling also resulted in Mr Douglas Mwonzora reverting to his position as secretary-general and Mr Morgan Komichi to that of chairman.

Mr Mwonzora subsequently recalled four legislators resulting in Mr Chamisa's group resolving to boycott parliamentary proceedings.

The group aligned to Mr Chamisa argued that they were no longer members of the MDC-T, but belonged to the MDC-Alliance under whose banner they contested last year's elections.

Mr Mwonzora yesterday welcomed the decision by the MPs to end the boycott.