Rwanda: COVID-19 - All 13 New Cases Linked to Rusizi Cluster

Rusizi District has become an epicentre of Novel Coronavirus cases in Rwanda, registering all the 13 new cases recorded over the last 24 hours in the country.

The Ministry of Health said in their daily status update on Wednesday, June 3, that the new positive cases had been identified out of 1,033 tests conducted, putting all the total cases diagnosed in Rwanda at 397.

"The new cases relate to the Rusizi cluster, and have been isolated and contacts traced," the ministry said two days after seven more cases were recorded in the district.

03.06.2020 - Covid-19 Coronavirus Amakuru Mashya | Update | Mise à Jour *Abarwayi bashya bagaragaye mu karere ka Rusizi. Bashyizwe mu kato n'abo bahuye bahise bakurikiranwa *The new cases relate to the Rusizi cluster, and have been isolated and contacts traced pic.twitter.com/WApzrTEoox

- Ministry of Health | Rwanda (@RwandaHealth) June 3, 2020

The sudden emergence of Rusizi as a hotspot had led to the postponement of the resumption of taxi-moto operations and inter-provincial travel on Monday, with government eventually lifting the restrictions late Tuesday.

However, restrictions remain for the western border districts of Rusizi and Rubavu.

Meanwhile, Ministry of Health reported that two more people had recovered from the virus on Wednesday. This brought the total number of recoveries to 271, with active cases at 124.

By Wednesday, the country had conducted up to 71,141 Covid-19 tests since March while two deaths been registered, the latest coming on Tuesday. The second victim was a 24-year-old policewoman who was serving on a peacekeeping mission abroad where he contracted the virus and subsequently repatriated in critical condition.

Globally, confirmed cases were over 6,523,140 while deaths were more than 385,000.

US continues to lead with the highest number of deaths followed by Brazil, which registered 139 new deaths on Wednesday alone.

Meanwhile, Spain registered a single death from the Novel Coronavirus for the second time on Wednesday.