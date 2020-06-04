Liberia: A Member of the Governing Council of the Ruling Coalition for Democratic Change Has Been Talking. He Says the Collaborating Political Party (Cpp), Is Heading for Failure.

Mr. Cyril Allen further stated that the CPP lacks the political numerical strength to win the 2023 Presidential election ahead of the ruling establishment.

Mr. Allen intimated to this paper that the CPP will find it difficult, if not impossible to find a suitable candidate for the standard bearer on grounds that all the political leaders of the four collaborating political parties are not settling for anything less than the standard bearer.

Speaking in an interview with this paper at his Duazon residence in lower Margibi County on Tuesday June 2, Allen said that the CPP cannot capitalize on the errors of the ruling Coalition for Democratic Change on grounds that the CPP itself failed to contribute to the developmental agenda of the country since its existence.

Allen who chairs the board of directors of the National Social Security and Welfare Corporation (NASSCORP), said since the election, opposition political parties have failed to use their influences to lure investors here to create employment opportunities for their partisans. Instead, he claimed the opposition community sit by and unnecessarily criticize President George Manneh Weah administration.

The chairman emeritus of the former National Patriotic Party said CPP leaders will not be accepted by the general populace because of their Americo-Liberian biological connection.

"I tell you this; this country will not give power to Americo-Liberian descendant for the next 20 years. The country comprises of 15 local tribes and this generation led by the younger generation has diverted tension to the tribal people and Americo-Liberian or Congou people," he said.

Commenting on the role of former Vice President, Ambassador Joseph Boakai in the CPP, Allen opined that Boakai is not electable, he lacks the political charisma and movement of gathering support for the presidency.

Speaking on the happenings at the Liberian Legislature, Allen accused both Speaker Bhofal Chambers and Senate Pro tempore of reportedly dividing the legislature at the detriment of President Weah.

Allen noted that CDC has only 34 lawmakers at the House of Representatives and seven senators at the Liberian Senate.According to him, the two leaders have failed government and has further divided the legislature this is haunting the operation of government.