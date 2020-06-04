Rwanda: Rayon Protest Illegal Transfer of Its Players to Police and Kiyovu

3 June 2020
The New Times (Kigali)
By Damas Sikubwabo

Rayon Sports have written to Rwanda Premier League rivals Police and SC Kiyovu, protesting that two of their players breached their contracts to depart the club.

The players in question are left-back Eric Rutanga and goalkeeper Yves Kimenyi, who signed for Police and Kiyovu, respectively, last week.

The Blues contend that the two still have contracts until the end of the 2020/2021 season.

"Considering that they still have valid contracts with us and they gave them no release letters, they are still our players. Their transfers are illegal," said Bernard Itangishaka, the CEO of Rayon Sports association.

Kimenyi joined SC Kiyovu at a record Rwf16 million fee, while Police spent Rwf15 million on acquiring the services of former Rayon Sports captain Rutanga.

While writing to Police and Kiyovu, Itangishaka urged the two clubs to respect Fifa's player transfer rules and the players' current contracts of employment with Rayon.

Rayon, nine-time champions, have reportedly not paid players since February and owe many of their players transfer fees from the June-August 2019 window.

Speaking to Times Sport on Wednesday, goalie Kimenyi revealed that Rayon owed him Rwf6 million after the club only paid two of his Rwf8 million-worth move from APR last year.

"Our agreement was that I would be free to move to another club if they (Rayon) did not pay me full amount by September 2019."

Read the original article on New Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: New Times

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Coronavirus
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigerian Schools Re-Opening Date Changed
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Gambia Demands Probe After U.S. Police Killing of Diplomat's Son

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.