Rwanda: Rayon Protest Illegal Transfer of Its Players to Police and Kiyovu

Rayon Sports have written to Rwanda Premier League rivals Police and SC Kiyovu, protesting that two of their players breached their contracts to depart the club.

The players in question are left-back Eric Rutanga and goalkeeper Yves Kimenyi, who signed for Police and Kiyovu, respectively, last week.

The Blues contend that the two still have contracts until the end of the 2020/2021 season.

"Considering that they still have valid contracts with us and they gave them no release letters, they are still our players. Their transfers are illegal," said Bernard Itangishaka, the CEO of Rayon Sports association.

Kimenyi joined SC Kiyovu at a record Rwf16 million fee, while Police spent Rwf15 million on acquiring the services of former Rayon Sports captain Rutanga.

While writing to Police and Kiyovu, Itangishaka urged the two clubs to respect Fifa's player transfer rules and the players' current contracts of employment with Rayon.

Rayon, nine-time champions, have reportedly not paid players since February and owe many of their players transfer fees from the June-August 2019 window.

Speaking to Times Sport on Wednesday, goalie Kimenyi revealed that Rayon owed him Rwf6 million after the club only paid two of his Rwf8 million-worth move from APR last year.

"Our agreement was that I would be free to move to another club if they (Rayon) did not pay me full amount by September 2019."