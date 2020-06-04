Ghana: Infection Risk for Non-Contact Sports Athletes Not Zero - Dr Pamboe

Sports physician, Dr Prince Pamboe, says there is still a high risk for athletes in the non-contact sport getting the coronavirus if strict measures are not put in place when their activities resume.

The President Akufo-Addo in his 10th address on measures taken to curb the spread of the coronavirus has given the green light for non-contact sporting disciplines to restart their activities.

According to Dr Pamboe, those sporting disciplines must take the safety protocols seriously if they are to continue with their activities as there is a rise in infections.

"My advice to those in non-contact sports is that the risk for coronavirus for those disciplines is not zero. There should be some responsibility attached to it. They also have to resort to wearing of gloves at all times especially those playing tennis and other the sports", he told Happy Sports on Happy 98.9 FM.

"COVID-19 has come to stay with us and sports will not be the same for some years ahead as the virus will linger on for some time", he added.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Youth and Sports has outlined the non-contact sports that can restart their activities per the directives given out by the president.

A statement from the Sports Ministry read: "State of Ghana's Sports according to Presidential Directives issued last night, May 31, 2020 by President Akufo-Addo in the fight against COVID-19: with the exception of sports events, competitions or games (i.e., no spectators or fans), individual, non-contact sports can go ahead. They include; Athletics, Badminton, Table Tennis, Tennis, Golf, Power lifting, Weight lifting, Cycling, Draughts, Para Sports (individual non contact para sports), Rowing and Canoeing and Baseball and softball, Horse racing, and individual exercising within our stadiums".

On the other hand, contact or team sports including football, hockey and volley remain suspended till July 31, 2020.