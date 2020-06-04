Ghana: Togbe Afede Xiv Chairs Automous Premier League Committee

Board Chairman of Accra Hearts of Oak, Togbe Afede XIV, has been appointed by the Executive Council of the Ghana Football Association (GFA) to serve as Chairman of the Autonomous Premier League Advisory Committee.

Togbe Afede XIV will be joined by Executive Council member, Dr. Toni Aubynn and Dr. Kwame Baah-Nuakoh, Chairman of the Club Licensing Board as the Council's representatives to serve on the Committee.

They are expected to work together with three representatives of the Premier League Clubs, namely Delali Senaye, CEO of Inter Allies Football Club, Mr. John Ansah, Operations Manager of Cape Coast Mysterious Ebusua Dwarfs Football Club and Togbe Afede XIV, also on the ticket of Hearts of Oak.

The five-member Committee, according to a statement from the FA, will start the process leading to the Ghana Premier League becoming autonomous.

It would be recalled that the Executive Council on May 8, 2020 announced that a committee will be constituted to draw modalities, processes and roadmap for the establishment of an autonomous Ghana Premier League.

The Committee is expected to submit its first draft to the Executive Council of the GFA within the first three months of work.

The Ghana Premier League is currently organized and managed by the GFA. The 18-club competition is managed by the Premier League Committee chaired by Lepowura Alhaji M.N.D Jawula with day-to-day administrative support from the Competitions Department of the GFA.

Meanwhile, the Eastern Regional Football Association (ERFA) on Monday, unveiled a new logo, a website and social media handles.

This, according to the ERFA, is part of efforts to reposition the brand by giving it a new look and to make identification easier for consumers of their products, stakeholders and corporate Ghana.

The new logo was unveiled together with the RFA's new Website and Social Media handles.

This new development is a landmark achievement for Mr. Linford Asamoah, Chairman of the Regional Football Association.

Mr. Asamoah and his Executive Council have been putting measures in place to change the face of football in the region. The aim is to give the ERFA, a new touch since they assumed office in February 2020.