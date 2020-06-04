Liberia: European Union Provides Nearly U.S.$6.9 Million to Liberia At the Time to Fight the Coronavirus Pandemic

3 June 2020
FrontPageAfrica (Monrovia)
press release

Monrovia — The European Union transferred a non-reimbursable grant amounting to EUR 6.25 million (nearly USD 6.9 million) to the Government of Liberia in the second half of May. The grant arrived on May 29, 2020 in the revenue account of the Government to support the budget of the Republic of Liberia.

This was the third payment under the EU's budget support programme called "Moving Liberia forward - Improving service delivery and public investment". Disbursement of this payment comes after a fast-track approval by the European Commission's Directorate-General for International Cooperation and Development.

Ambassador Hélène Cavé, Head of the European Union Delegation to Liberia, said: "Our central services in Brussels approved the disbursement of EUR 6.25 million in record speed in the light of urgent needs caused by the COVID pandemic. This is indeed very good news for Liberians. We hope that this budget support will help the Government deal with the health and economic challenges and reduce the hardship of Liberians during the current state of emergency." She continued "Last year the government took two courageous and necessary steps reforming the Government's wage system and signing up to a program with the International Monetary Fund. I am very happy that the Liberia Anti-Corruption Agency checked that public officials correctly declared their assets and that the Liberia Revenue Authority raised outstanding money from forestry." She added "I would like express my heartfelt thanks the Liberian Government for the close cooperation with the European Union which allowed for the rapid processing."

