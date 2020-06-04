Liberia: 'We Will Not Be Perfect' - Says Cummings As He Speaks On CPP Reformation

Monrovia — As the Special Senatorial Election draws closer which precedes the 2023 presidential election, the Collaborating Political Party (CPP) seems to be embracing itself to unseat the ruling Coalition for Democratic Change (CDC).

But there have been tons of condemnations from the public in recent weeks about a document that was crafted by the CPP. In that document, a clause states that only active members of CPP should be given jobs.

The CPP has said in a press statement that the document was the wrong copy released to the public.

The Chairman of the Collaborating Political Party (CPP) Alexander B. Cumming says the CPP is not free of "imperfection".

Appearing on a local radio talk show, the 50-50 show with veteran journalist T-Max Jlateh for the first time after he assumed the CPP Chairmanship, Mr. Cumming called on Liberians to ask whether their present living condition is better than the past two years.

"I believe the answer will be no. So, I believe you should support the CPP candidates in your respective counties," he said.

"We will not be perfect. Nobody should expect a government to be perfect, whoever government will be in power."

In spite the alliance's imperfection, the CPP political leader said when they are given state power, the collaboration will be committed to restoring good governance, eliminate corruption to ensure Liberians continue to see the benefit of their country resources.

"Despite our ups and downs, the CPP as a political institution will work to improve the lives of all Liberian," he added.

GoL Locks COVID-19 Data

Commenting on the level of response from the government in the fight against COVID-19 the CPP Chairman said the Weah's led administration does not have enough information to give to the public about the pandemic.

After six weeks of 3 pm lockdown, President George Weah last week announced the extension of the lockdown to 6 pm.

But the CPP Chairman questions the reason for the extension of the time while calling on the government to give more information for the extension in the time.

"Maybe the government has some information that says the virus comes out by 6pm now, before it came out after 3 pm and now it comes out after 6pm," Cummings said.

"You cannot keep the country lockdown forever. You need data and facts quickly to open the country. Right now, I don't know where that data is. Maybe the government knows but they have not told us or they are just guessing or they are just following what is going on in the world or perhaps in the region."

Despite the National Public Health Institute of Liberia's daily update on the outbreak, Mr. Cummings said other countries are opening their countries based on facts and data, adding that there are not much detail and no 'execution' from government toward the fight of the Coronavirus in Liberia.

Cummings added: "I am pretty sure that South Africa, Ghana, Kenya and other countries are opening their countries based on facts, on data and not just loosely, I do not get the sense that Liberia is doing (opening) it on fact."