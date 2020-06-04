Liberia: GVL Completes U.S.$160,000 MOU Projects in Butaw, Sinoe County

press release

SINOE COUNTY in fulfilment of a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) signed between Golden Veroleum (Liberia) Inc. (GVL) and the people of Butaw, GVL has completed the construction works of US$120,000 eight classroom annex and a teacher quarters at the Butaw Junior High School for the elevation of the school to Senior High School level.

This building is pending dedication in Butaw District, Sinoe County. The new facility when turned over shall help provide good education for children in Butaw District and its surroundings. It will also put an end to students traveling long distances to acquire High School education. The new facility is also expected to take in more than 300 pupils including the present children who are now in the school from elementary to junior high.

In addition to these projects, Golden Veroleum (Liberia) Inc. has embarked on the rehabilitation of a number of schools under its GVL Educational Support (GES) Program in its operational areas in Sinoe and Grand Kru Counties.

The GES Program is designed and intended to support the educational needs of both GVL worker's dependents and pupils in communities within the GVL operational areas in Sinoe and Grand Kru Counties, and shall operate for the 2020-2021 academic year.

The possibility of extension for the over USD$270,000 program will be reviewed after the current academic year. The GES Program will specifically support the provision of allowances for volunteer teachers in selected schools and the provision of teaching and learning materials for the selected rehabilitated schools.

Over 20 Schools from Sinoe and Grand Kru Counties will benefit from the GES program.

For the smooth implementation of the GES Program, a Coordination Committee will be constituted in each county comprising of GVL Management, GVL Workers Union, Ministry of Education and the Ministry of Internal Affairs to provide strategic guidance, to monitor and to evaluate the performance and impact of the GES Program.

GVL donates annually 100,000 USD Scholarship grants to the Government of Liberia through a distribution to its two concessional counties, 35% directly to Grand Kru, 35% to Sinoe and 30% to the Ministry of Agriculture.

Furthermore, GVL has also completed and dedicated a modern Market Building with a full sanitation facility (four compartment pit latrine) in Butaw District, Sinoe County. The Market Building valued at USD$40,000.00 is currently serving marketers from Butaw communities, GVL camps including Greenville.

The handing over ceremony was held at the market ground in Butaw on April 25, 2020 in compliance with prevailing restrictions on meetings due to COVID-19 and all safety precautions were taken.

GVL communication coordinator Mr. Alphonso Kofi urges Butaw communities and marketers to take good care of the facility for its longevity. Mr. Kofi also encourages marketers to make use of the sanitation facility, during market days.

GVL General Manager for Sustainability, Dr. Michael Abedi-Lartey, reaffirmed that GVL remains committed to implementing projects within the MOU and further called on the communities to properly maintain the constructed facility and use it for its intended purposes for the benefit of the surrounding communities.

Speaking on behalf of the Butaw communities, Mr. Benedict Manewah and Hon. Matthew Nyenswah lauded GVL for the completion of the Market.

The duo said GVL has demonstrated to the people of Butaw its willingness and great collaboration to implement and fulfill the MOU. They described the turning over of the market as a milestone and added that the project is the first of its kind since the establishment of the District. They pledged that the market building shall be used for its intended purpose and will be properly managed. Mr. Manewah, as a City Major of Kaysieh City where the market is located, said a committee will be organized to run the day to day affairs of the facility.

These projects fulfill many commitments made to the people of Butaw in the Memorandum of Understanding Incorporating Social Agreement (MOU/SA) signed between GVL and Butaw District Communities on February 10, 2017.

However, the company in its bid to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus in Liberia, oil palm developer Golden Liberia has donated to the Office of the Vice President of the Republic of Liberia; Grand Kru and Sinoe Counties, dozens of prevention materials including buckets with faucets, soaps, hand sanitizers, stationaries rice, plastic barrels, fuel among others.

Presenting the items, the company's Vice President for Sustainability, Mr. Elvis G. Morris, said the donation is the company's way of fulfilling its corporate and social responsibilities, while identifying with the government to contain the spread of the pandemic in Liberia. Mr. Morris called on Liberians to obey all established health regulations as part of global campaign to crush the coronavirus pandemic

GVL has formed an internal COVID-19 Taskforce that has put preventive and protection measures in place in the company's operational areas, such as having hand-wash buckets at all entry points within GVL premises; and providing all necessities at GVL clinics and offices. There has been internal COVID-19 awareness creation about preventive and protection measures, such as washing of hands frequently, maintaining social distancing, avoiding touching eyes, nose and mouth, practicing respiratory hygiene, among others.

The company has also embarked on the training of its security guards and other employees, starting with its Butaw farm sites, on how to effectively prevent or contain the spread of the virus. This process will subsequently move into nearby communities to create awareness on the pandemic, as was done during the deadly EBOLA outbreak 2014. Social distancing and other measures are observed during such activities.

It may be recalled that in 2014, GVL joined the Liberian government and health partners to create a massive EBOLA awareness campaign in its plantation and surrounding communities, which gained fruitful results as Sinoe and Grand Kru Counties reported zero cases.