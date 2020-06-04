Liberia: AFL Soldier Found Guilty of Assaulting Woman While Enforcing State of Emergency

Monrovia — Major General Prince C. Johnson III, Chief of Staff of the Armed Forces of Liberia (AFL), has disclosed that the officer who assaulted a female resident of Slip-Way Community in central Monrovia has been investigated and found guilty for violating three articles of the Uniform Code of Military Justice (UCMJ).

On April 16 this year, a group of AFL soldiers went on the rampage in Slipway and Crown Hill communities, entering homes and injuring residents.

The incident, which started around 6:30 Pm, saw soldiers disembarking two pickup trucks and instilling fear in residents.

According to reports, the AFL officers entered the home of a lady, pulled her outside and inflicted bodily harm on her.

After the incident, General Johnson told FrontPageAfrica that the officer was going to face the full weight of the Uniform Code of Military Justice.

Speaking via telephone on a local radio talk show, the OK Morning Rush, Tuesday June 2, Major General Johnson disclosed that the investigation of the incident has been completed and the officer who was in charged has been found guilty.

"That soldier was found to be guilty, that is violation of Article 92, Article 93 and Article 133 of the UCMJ, he's currently going through his punishment for what happened at the Slip Way Community, " the Chief of Staff said.

Speaking about the operations of soldiers at various check point across the country, he said the AFL has not impounded any vehicle as has been reported by the media.

According to him, any car that does not have Coronavirus Response access pass will not be allowed to pass through their check points during the lockdown period.

"Those of you who are not part of the essential, please return to your county and stay in your county. Those cars that are allowed we will tell them to pass those cars that are not allowed we will tell you to go right back," Major General Johnson said.