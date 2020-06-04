Liberia: Pres. Weah Saddens By Jones Balmo's Death

3 June 2020
Government of Liberia (Monrovia)

President George M. Weah is deeply saddened by news of the death of the Deputy Director of the National Security Agency, Jones Blamo.

The Liberian Leader extends his sincere condolences to the bereaved family on behalf of the government and people of Liberia, and in his own name.

The cause of death of the deputy NSA chief has not yet been fully established, but he briefly fell ill before his demise on Wednesday.

The late Blamo was a career security officer whose passing has created a void in the sector.

President Weah has recounted his memories of the deceased, saying their relationship spans over many years since the late Blamo joined the security details in 1993.

The President called the grieving widow, Tenneh Blamo, in order convey his heartfelt sympathy, while praying that she and the rest of the family take solace in the lord.

Read the original article on Govt of Liberia.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Government of Liberia. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

Top Headlines: Liberia

More From: Govt of Liberia

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Coronavirus
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigerian Schools Re-Opening Date Changed
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Gambia Demands Probe After U.S. Police Killing of Diplomat's Son

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.