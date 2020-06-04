South Africa: Copyright Bill Is a Gateway to Accessible Knowledge and Creativity - Not American Roulette

3 June 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Denise Nicholson

In the Covid-19 lockdown situation, the Copyright Bill's provisions for better access to information for education, research, libraries and archives, museums and galleries, and people with disabilities are desperately needed.

Collen Dlamini, the author of the Daily Maverick Opinionista "Copyright Bill: We dodged one bullet - we needn't play American roulette" (27 May 2020), has once again shown his lack of understanding of the fair use and other provisions in the Bill.

Fair use is not a free-for-all mechanism to copy everything for free. Yet, he perpetuates the image of fair use as being a "piracy tool" that will damage the publishing industry and destroy our economy. His "dodging the bullet" and "American roulette" analogies are hyperbolic and mischievous.

Fair use has been enjoyed by the US and at least 10 other countries for many years. There is no evidence to show that the publishing and entertainment industries in any of those countries have suffered because of fair use. In fact, it has been very evident for years in the US that fair use is the great facilitator for creativity, innovation and access to information in general.

It has contributed to the US economy immensely, creating the richest and largest...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

