South Africa: COVID-19 Cases Rise to 37 525, With 792 Deaths

4 June 2020
SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

The number of confirmed COVID-19 in South Africa is 37 525, while the death toll has spiked to 792.

Out of the 37 recorded deaths on Wednesday, 29 are in the Western Cape, seven in the Eastern Cape and one in KwaZulu-Natal. On Tuesday, 50 people lost their lives due to COVID-19 related disease.

The Western Cape still has the highest number of cases reported at 24 657, followed by Gauteng with 4 567 and Eastern Cape with 4 526.

According to the Health Minister, Dr Zweli Mkhize, the same pattern that drove the outbreak in the Western Cape is now building up in the Eastern Cape.

"The two provinces now consist of 78% of all the positive cases," he said, adding that the Eastern Cape is getting extra attention to curb the spread of Coronavirus.

Meanwhile, the country has conducted 785 979 tests since the outbreak, while the number of recorded recoveries is sitting at 19 682.

