South Africa: COVID-19 and South Africa - the End of the Beginning or the Beginning of the End?

3 June 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
opinion By Ismail Lagardien

Court challenges, soaring coronavirus infection rates, political squabbling and government indecision are creating a perfect storm which threatens to batter South Africa even further.

South Africa is approaching a tipping point in the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic, beyond which the government may find itself standing by quite helplessly and increasingly isolated in the coming months. Following one estimate, the country may reach that tipping point in November, when between 40,000 and 45,000 South Africans are projected to die from Covid-19.

We may, then, reach the point that in Melayu is called habis which, directly translated, means "finished" - but when applied to politics, it refers to a moment when everything is so messed up that it can no longer be corrected, and when damage to society can no longer be undone.

Axiomatically speaking, corporate leadership (including government) is a 360 degree practice. In other words, the president, or any head of a country, has to keep their eyes on everything around them. They are at least expected to delegate someone trustworthy and competent to deal with matters away from the centre. As this leadership beams outward, to the periphery, there are, inevitably, "challenges" that are projected to the...

