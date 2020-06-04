South Africa: Eastern Cape Showing Same Pattern That Drove Up Outbreak in Western Cape - Mkhize

The Western and Eastern Cape accounts for 78% of the country's confirmed coronavirus cases, with the Eastern Cape showing the "same pattern that drove up the outbreak" in the Western Cape, Health Minister Zweli Mkhize said on Wednesday.

More than 1 700 new cases have seen the number of coronavirus infections increase to 37 525, according to the statistics.

The Western Cape has 65.7% of the total cases and Eastern Cape 12.1%.

"The two provinces now consist of 78% of all positive cases. Additional attention is being directed to the Eastern Cape to ensure the province can adequately respond to limit escalation of infection," Mkhize said in a statement.

Thirty-seven more fatalities have been confirmed - 29 in the Western Cape, seven in the Eastern Cape and one in KwaZulu-Natal - bringing the number of deaths to 792.

Ten of these have been people younger than 30 - two younger than 10, three between 10 and 19 and five between 20 and 29.

"The recoveries to date are 19 682 - this translates to a recovery rate of 52.45%," Mkhize said.

In the Western Cape, infections stood at 24 564 on Wednesday, up by 1 469 from the day before, Premier Alan Winde said.

Of the confirmed cases, 10 267 were active, while 13 696 have recovered.

Fatalities stood at 601 after an additional 39 deaths were recorded.

A total of 1 003 positive patients are hospitalised, while 194 are currently in intensive or high care units.

