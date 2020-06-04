South Africa: Woman Arrested After Allegedly Stabbing Her Boyfriend to Death

3 June 2020
South African Police Service (Pretoria)
press release

Kwa Thema Police have arrested a 31-year-old woman for allegedly killing a 35-year-old man believed to be her boyfriend.

The incident took place in Kwa Thema Ext 3 on Wednesday afternoon, a witness alleged he was outside his home as he prepared to close his gate when he saw the victim running towards his direction.

He noticed he was being chased by his girlfriend, the victim suddenly fell on the ground, as the witness rushed to help, he realized the victim was stabbed and the girlfriend had a knife and had blood on her.

Police were called to the scene and on arrival unfortunately the victim succumbed to his injuries. The suspect tried to escape, but she was arrested.

The suspect will soon appear before the Springs Magistrate Court on a charge of Murder.

Police condemn such acts of violence and call on the society to stand up in the fight against Gender-based violence as perpetrators continue to prey on their victims and are confident the law will takes its course.

