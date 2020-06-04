South Africa: Armed Gang Pretending to Be Healthcare Workers Hit Pension Pay Point

3 June 2020
News24Wire (Cape Town)
By Cebelihle Mthethwa

Pensioners, who were ready to receive their grant money, had to be sent back home after an armed gang pretending to be Covid-19 healthcare workers allegedly robbed a pay point in a suburb in Pietermartizburg.

According to the police, the four men were dressed in white overcoats and entered the business premises in Scottsville through the main entrance at 08:15.

The men went straight to the cash office and asked to speak to the manager.

Two members of the gang entered the manager's office, together with the employee, while the other two stood outside.

At gunpoint, the gang then forced both the employee and the manager to lie on the floor, while they removed all the cash from the safe.

It is alleged that they stole over R200 000 from the supermarket pension pay point.

The gang left the premises through the main entrance and fled the scene in a getaway vehicle.

Police spokesperson Captain Nqobile Gwala said the Alexandra Road SAPS have opened a case of business robbery.

Source: News24

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: News24Wire

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Coronavirus
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigerian Schools Re-Opening Date Changed
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
Gambia Demands Probe After U.S. Police Killing of Diplomat's Son
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.