Tanzania: Govt Set to Make Mwanza Airport Best Cargo Hub

THE government has embarked on measures to make Mwanza International Airport the best destination for carrying fish fillets and meat cargo to carter for the growing global demand due to lockdown imposed by most countries to prevent spread of coronavirus.

The Minister of Work, Communication and Transport Eng Isaack Kamwele said recently that they will begin immediately to address three challenges at the airport.

He said in order to make Mwanza International Airport provide quality aviation services there is a need to address challenges of terminal area and already they have announced tender for any qualifying company to take part so that they begin the project immediately.

Eng Kamwele said that another measures taken to improve the airport is to build fence and already the government has signed tender with the company which is supposed to start swiftly to implement the project.

The third measure to improve Mwanza International Airport is to advance cold room system to reduce packing of cargo from seven hours to one hour and half as other nations are performing and to start to export more tons of fish in the world.

Eng Kamwele said that government leaders meet with industry owners to discuss ways to advance fish sector so that we manage to transport more tons of fish abroad.

"Fish carried from Tanzania are supposed to be labeled with Tanzania brand box name so that we manage to announce our country as the best producer of high quality fish fillet," he said.

Eng. Kamwele added, "We want the world to understand that fish business from Tanzania is a sustainable since we own about 55 percent of Lake Victoria while Uganda own 45 percent and Kenya only 5 percent"

Minister of Fisheries and Livestock, Mr Luhaga Mpina said that the government is determined to start transporting about 300 tons of cow, sheep and goat meat abroad per month from July so as to boost the sector.

He said that Tanzania is blessed with good pastures for animals making meat to have good taste compared to others sourced from other countries.