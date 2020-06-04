South Sudan: Protests in Juba After Salva Kiir's Relative Kills Six People

3 June 2020
The East African (Nairobi)
By Garang A. Malak

Hundreds of residents in Shirikat Suburb of Juba on Wednesday morning matched in the streets demanding justice after President Salva Kiir's relative shot dead six civilians and injured seven others over a land dispute.

According to protestors, Mr Lual Akook, a senior army officer, killed the civilians following a quarrel over land.

Residents protested using placards that read 'Kiir Must Go', 'Lual Is A killer', 'We Don't Need a Killing Regime', among others.

Protesters told The EastAfrican that Mr Lual refers to himself as the president's son and has been harassing them over land.

"We are calling on the South Sudan government to intervene, because killing of innocent people is against humanity," Nyang John said.

"We are tired of this nonsense," added Peter Deng Garang.

In response, SSPDF spokesman Gen Lul Ruai told The EastAfrican, "We will subject him [Mr Lual] to our SSPDF legal procedures in accordance with the SPLA Act. He was arrested this morning and it's true that he was with some soldiers. We are yet to find out whether what he did was lawful act or an illegal act."

Malir Peter Biar, the executive director of Christian Agency for Peace and Development, condemned the killings and urged the president to intervene.

Read the original article on East African.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The East African. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: East African

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Coronavirus
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigerian Schools Re-Opening Date Changed
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Gambia Demands Probe After U.S. Police Killing of Diplomat's Son

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.