Nigeria: Coronavirus - Churches, Mosques, Businesses in Lagos to Register Before Reopening - Official

The Lagos State Safety Commission, on Wednesday, said it has commenced the registration of religious centres, social centres and other private enterprises that were shut down by the state government to curtail the spread of COVID-19.

The registration is in line with the full reopening of the economy, the safety commission said in a press statement.

Lanre Mojola, the Director-General of the commission, said the registration is in line with the directive of the state government to fully reopen the economy.

Babajide Sanwo-Olu, the Lagos State governor, earlier said that the state is moving to fully reopen its economy and this will be done through the "Register-to-open" initiative.

Mr Sanwo-Olu said government agencies including the Lagos State Safety Commission (LSSC) and the Lagos State Environmental Protection Agency (LASEPA) would assess the level of readiness of businesses and duly register them before they are allowed to operate.

"In the coming days, we will be starting what we call Register-to-Open, which means all players in the restaurant business, event centres, entertainment, malls and cinemas will go through a form of re-registration and space management.

"There is a regulation that will be introduced to supervise this move.

"We will be coming to their facilities to assess their level of readiness for a future opening, " Mr Sanwo-Olu said.

Following the directive of the state governor, the safety commission said on Wednesday that it has started the e-registration in view of the Register-To-Open initiative of the Lagos State Government, targeted at gradual reopening of the economy amidst the pandemic.

Businesses that can go through the re-registration procedure include religious centres, event centres, bars, night clubs, cinemas, spas, gyms, and restaurants.

"Further to the directive of Mr Governor with respect to the Register to Open initiative of Lagos State Government, we hereby confirm that all Religious and Social centers(Social Clubs, Event Centres, Restaurants, Bars, Night Clubs, Spas, Cinemas and Gyms) within the State can commence the registration process on the designated portal," the statement reads.

Mr Mojola urged business in the state to comply and provide all the required information for the full reopening of businesses. Registration is ongoing through Lagos safety commission's portal.