Kenya: Five Killed After Car Collides With Truck Along Nyeri-Nanyuki Road

3 June 2020
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Nicholas Komu

Five people have been killed after the car they were travelling in collided with a lorry in Naromoru along the Nyeri -Nanyuki highway.

Police reports indicate that the crash occurred Tuesday night, a few minutes to 7pm, about 200 metres from Naromoru Town.

Kieni East Sub-County police commander Wilberforce Sichalanyi confirmed that all five occupants of the saloon car died on the spot.

"All the five people in the saloon car died. But the lorry driver escaped unhurt," Mr Sichalanyi said.

OVERTAKING

It is still unclear what led to the deadly crash but police say preliminary findings showed that the driver of the car appeared to have been trying to overtake another vehicle.

Both the tipper truck and the car were being driven at high speed when they collided head on.

"It could have been due to a rush to beat the curfew but what we can tell so far is that the saloon car was attempting to overtake another car. They collided head on," Mr Sichalanyi said.

The mangled wreckages of the two vehicles were towed to Naromoru Police Station.

Investigations are underway to uncover more details about the incident.

Read the original article on Nation.

