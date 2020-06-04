Kenya: Mombasa Kenya Power Staff Asked to Stay Home After Three Test Positive

Three Kenya Power staff at Mombasa's Electricity House have tested positive for Covid-19.

In a statement to employees, Kenya Power Managing Director and CEO Bernard Ngugi said that the three have been isolated and are undergoing treatment and psychological support as they recover.

Mr Ngugi noted that due to the occurrence, all company staff on the 1st floor of the building have undergone Covid 19 test in order to prevent a potential spread of the virus.

BUILDING FUMIGATED

"The entire building has been fumigated under supervision of the Ministry of Health personnel," Mr Ngugi said.

Employees working on the 1st floor of the building and the banking hall have also been requested to stay at home for a period of one week awaiting test results and health check clearance before resuming duty.

The MD further encouraged all staff to continue adhering to the government measures aimed at containing the spread of the virus in addition to the action taken.

Mombasa County has recorded the second highest number of Covid 19 cases after Nairobi with over 570 people testing positive so far

On Tuesday, Health Chief Administrative Secretary Rashid Aman announced that 72 more people had tested positive for the coronavirus in Kenya, bringing the country's total to 2,093.

Mombasa recorded eight cases in Mvita (2), Changamwe (2), Kisauni (2), Likoni (1) and Nyali (1).