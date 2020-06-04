South Africa: Man Killed, Two-Year-Old Shot in Cape Town

3 June 2020
News24Wire (Cape Town)
By Tammy Petersen

A two-year-old boy was shot and a man killed in Bonteheuwel, Cape Town, on Wednesday night, Western Cape police have said.

The victims are reportedly father and son, the local ward councillor said.

The shots rang out at about 19:15, police spokesperson Captain FC van Wyk said.

"Crime scene experts are still on the scene combing the area for clues on Bonteheuwel Avenue, Bonteheuwel.

"The circumstances surrounding this incident are under investigation. The injured baby was taken to a nearby medical facility for treatment."

Local ward councillor Angus McKenzie said the incident was a drive-by shooting.

He added it was believed the two - who he said was father and son - had been on their way to a local shop when the shots were fired.

"It is a gang-related shooting," McKenzie said.

Van Wyk said the suspects had fled the scene and were yet to be arrested.

