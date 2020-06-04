South Africa: Gauteng Man Dead After Girlfriend Allegedly Chased and Stabbed Him

4 June 2020
News24Wire (Cape Town)
By Riaan Grobler

A woman from Springs on Gauteng's East Rand has been arrested for allegedly using a knife to stab her boyfriend and chasing him when he attempted to flee.

KwaThema police arrested the 31-year-old woman for the murder of the 35-year-old man.

According to police spokesperson Constable Media Khoza, the incident took place on Wednesday afternoon.

"A witness alleged he was outside his home as he prepared to close his gate when he saw the victim running toward his direction.

"He noticed he was being chased by his girlfriend; the victim suddenly fell on the ground, [and] as the witness rushed to help, he realised the victim [had been] stabbed and the girlfriend had a knife and had blood on her," Khoza said.

Police were called to the scene and found that the victim died.

The girlfriend allegedly tried to escape, but was arrested.

She is expected to appear in the Springs Magistrate's Court on an undisclosed date.

"[We] are confident the law will takes its course," Khoza said.

Source: News24

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Copyright © 2020 News24Wire. All rights reserved.

