South Africa: Taxi Driver Flees the Scene After Two Killed, 15 Injured in Accident in Cape Town

3 June 2020
News24Wire (Cape Town)
By Cebelihle Mthethwa

Two people have died and 15 others seriously injured in a minibus taxi crash in Cape Town on Wednesday, with the driver allegedly fleeing the scene.

And in a second incident, one person was killed after a motorist allegedly jumped a robot and drove in the wrong lane, colliding with a minibus taxi.

According to City of Cape Town Traffic officials, in the first incident, the taxi lost control on Jakes Gerwel Drive after the N2 turn-off and collided with a lamp post.

It then overturned and rolled.

A man and woman were killed, while 15 people who were injured were taken to various hospitals.

According to Cape Town Traffic services spokesperson Richard Coleman, the driver of the taxi fled the scene.

Athlone police have opened a case of culpable homicide, reckless and negligent driving, and failure to report an accident.

In the second incident, on Duinefontein Road, south of Klipfontein Road, one person was killed when a driver allegedly drove in the wrong lane and collided with a taxi.

"[Upon] arrival it was determined that it was a culpable homicide where an 80-year-old male died due to injuries sustained," said police spokesperson Captain FC Van Wyk.

It is alleged that the driver jumped the robot before colliding with the taxi that was transporting the elderly man.

No arrests have been made and police are calling on anyone with any information about the accident to contact Crime Stop on 08600 10111 or Athlone SAPS.

Source: News24

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: News24Wire

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Coronavirus
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigerian Schools Re-Opening Date Changed
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
Gambia Demands Probe After U.S. Police Killing of Diplomat's Son
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.