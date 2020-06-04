South Africa: Taxi Driver Flees the Scene After Two Killed, 15 Injured in Accident in Cape Town

Two people have died and 15 others seriously injured in a minibus taxi crash in Cape Town on Wednesday, with the driver allegedly fleeing the scene.

And in a second incident, one person was killed after a motorist allegedly jumped a robot and drove in the wrong lane, colliding with a minibus taxi.

According to City of Cape Town Traffic officials, in the first incident, the taxi lost control on Jakes Gerwel Drive after the N2 turn-off and collided with a lamp post.

It then overturned and rolled.

A man and woman were killed, while 15 people who were injured were taken to various hospitals.

According to Cape Town Traffic services spokesperson Richard Coleman, the driver of the taxi fled the scene.

Athlone police have opened a case of culpable homicide, reckless and negligent driving, and failure to report an accident.

In the second incident, on Duinefontein Road, south of Klipfontein Road, one person was killed when a driver allegedly drove in the wrong lane and collided with a taxi.

"[Upon] arrival it was determined that it was a culpable homicide where an 80-year-old male died due to injuries sustained," said police spokesperson Captain FC Van Wyk.

It is alleged that the driver jumped the robot before colliding with the taxi that was transporting the elderly man.

No arrests have been made and police are calling on anyone with any information about the accident to contact Crime Stop on 08600 10111 or Athlone SAPS.

Source: News24