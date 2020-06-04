Nigeria: Reps Reject Workers' Casualisation

4 June 2020
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Hamisu Kabir Matazu

The House of Representatives considers the issue of casualisation of workers a very serious matter, Speaker Femi Gbajabiamila said Wednesday.

Speaking in Abuja on Wednesday at a meeting with the national leadership of the NLC, led by its president, Ayuba Waba, he assured that the house would amend the Labour Law to accommodate certain concerns.

Waba had raised issues such as casualisation of workers, amendment of the Labour Law, rights of workers to belong to different unions, climate change, diversification of the economy, challenges in the oil and gas sector, among others.

The speaker said: "The issue of workers' right to belong to unions can't be contested. The constitution guarantees such. On the social dialogue, we're open to it. Try and bring the amendment. When you bring it, we'll look at it thoroughly".

He said he was deeply concerned by perennial strikes which, he emphasised, would not augur well for the country's economy.

