Zimbabwe: Cop Loses Uniform to Robbers

4 June 2020
The Herald (Harare)

A policeman lost his uniform and other valuables to four armed robbers in Waterfalls, who had offered him transport on Tuesday while another man died after being attacked by robbers near Mbudzi Roundabout on Monday.

The policeman, who was on his way to work hitched a ride in the robbers' vehicle, a Silver Toyota Sienta, which was being used a pirate taxi.

National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the incident and said no arrests have been made.

"The four armed robbers, who were masquerading as passengers in a Silver Toyota Sienta pirate taxi robbed a police officer of his valuables and a bag with a complete police uniform along Northway road Waterfalls on June 2, 2020 at about 7.30 pm.

"The police officer was on his way to work. Police are appealing for information which may lead to the arrest of these criminals and recovery of the stolen property," he said.

There are fears that the robbers could use the police uniform to commit criminal activities in the city by targeting unsuspecting victims.

Meanwhile, the other man who was attacked near Mbudzi Roundabout on Monday at around 4.30pm died at a local hospital a few hours after narrating the story to his wife.

"On June 1, 2020 at about 4.30 pm, a Hopley man was attacked by four men near Mbudzi Roundabout, Harare. They assaulted him using an unknown object and stole his valuables," said Asst Comm Nyathi. "The victim managed to go home and narrated his ordeal to his wife before he was taken to Sally Mugabe Central Hospital where he passed on before admission.

"Police are appealing for information which may lead to the arrest of these culprits."

Last month, police noted an increase in the number of urban commuters who are being robbed, saying night patrols were now being intensified to protect the masses. Criminals are targeting people who would have disembarked from buses and vehicles during this Covid-19 lockdown period.

Some of the victims were injured, while others died during the attacks.

