Nigeria: Strike Looms As Ondo Doctors Issue Ultimatum to Akeredolu

Akure — Medical doctors under the aegis of the National Association of Government General Medical and Dental Practitioners (NAGGMDP), Ondo State branch, Wednesday issued a 14-day ultimatum to the state Governor, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, to address their grievances or face state wide strike.

The doctors, who are affiliate of the Nigerian Medical Association (NMA), issued the ultimatum after an emergency State Executive Council (SEC) meeting held in Akure, the state capital.

Chairman of NAGGMDP, Dr. Aina Oluwafemi, who read the communique issued after the meeting, said the state government failed to implement the payment of 50 percent of basic salary as special COVID-19 hazard allowance for all health workers in the state.

Oluwafemi said rather than getting the allowance, what they got was 2.5 percent deduction from their consolidated basic salary without explanation.

He said doctors were disappointed and perplexed that the state government could subject them to ridicule and public embarrassment.

Oluwafemi further accused the government of refusal to implement consequential adjustment of increment in minimum wage to doctors and other health workers in the state.

The doctor said failure to meet their demands within 14 days would push them to revert to congress, and any decision reached would be binding on the executive.

But the state Commissioner for Information and Orientation, Donald Ojogo, said all issues raised by the doctors were being looked into.

According to him, "The sector, no doubt, is a very critical one, and the governor has ways expressed his appreciation of their services. If there are issues that require attention, government will not shy away from such. The responsibilities are mutual and inclusive."