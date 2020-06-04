Tanzania: Practice Professional Journalism, Says TCRA

AS the country gears to the general elections, Tanzania Communications Regulatory Authority (TCRA), is warning media owners and practitioners to maintain professionalism.

TCRA Central Zone Acting Chief, Boniface Latia speaking shortly after issuing a broadcasting license to a local radio station-Pasua FM, said media owners must uphold professionalism especially now as the country heads to the general elections.

He said media such as radio plays a significant role in informing the public on development for the sustainability of democracy in the country.

"Just a minor mistake can cost the entire nation...this is why you must work diligently and professionally while knowing tensions in the general elections," he added.

Elaborating, Mr Latia urged broadcasting stations in the zone to ensure that any information they air meet journalistic standards and ethics.

According to the officer, quality of information broadcasted by any media house is paramount in the sustainability of development in the country that should not be taken for granted.

He said their broadcasts should ensure that they give the right information and sources to the public, adding that peace and harmony should be paramount in everyone's lip.

TCRA is a body that regulates the communication sector and directs telecommunication (mobile-phones, Internet), contents, broadcasting and postal services.

In the duty, it ensures that their activities are run within the law and that they are provided with operating licenses to enable them serve their interests (investor), government and public.

In Singida, Tabora, Kigoma and Dodoma regions, TCRA Central Zone oversee activities of 15 radio service stations and 20 online service providers.

"This means the new radio station would make the total number registered to 16 and that includes nine of them in Dodoma," he said.

On his part, Pasua Media Director, Erick Cyprian thanked the authority for issuing them with a license, and promised to uphold professionalism in their activities.

He said with their work, they would extend interest of the authority to the public, adding: "With the new approval, we will be able to recruit more youth and contribute to the country's economic growth."