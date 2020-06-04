Uganda: Landslide Victims Demand More Land and Relief Food

4 June 2020
The Monitor (Kampala)
By Fred Wambede & Micheal Woniala

The landslide victims at Bunambutye resettlement site in Bulambuli District are protesting the decision by the district leaders to allocate them one acre of land for farming instead of the two that had been proposed by the government.

The victims also expressed fear of starvation, saying they were not able to plant crops this season because the district leaders did not allocate and plough their farmland in time as pledged by officials from OPM.

They added that the maize seedlings, which were distributed to them, arrived late and were spoilt.

"We are not happy with our leaders. They are mistreating us and now they are proposing to give us one acre instead of two," Mr Nathan Wilson Wanasolo, the chairperson of the landslide victims, said.

Mr David Watasa, another victim and the secretary for education at the site, added that some of the leaders have threatened them with evictions should they reject the one acre of land.

One of the district leaders said they received money amounting to Shs400 million for ploughing the land from OPM this financial year but the contract was given to one of the leaders with limited manpower.

"The contract was awarded to one of our colleagues, who had no manpower and capacity to handle the task," the source, who preferred anonymity, said.

The Chief Administrative Officer (CAO), Mr Andrew Chelangat, acknowledged in an interview with Daily Monitor that they received Shs400 million for ploughing the land for the victims.

"We are now partitioning the land, which has been ploughed but we are going to give them one acre per family. When we open up more land, we will add them another acre," he said.

Mr Chelangat explained that the delay to open up the land was due to difficulties in processing of the funds.

"As for the issue of fake seedlings, we are going to investigate," he said.

Mr Peter Pax Paak, the RDC Bulambuli, urged the victims to first receive one acre as they wait for more.

"The government land is there and we have held several meetings with them over the same matter," he said.

Relocating

New home

The resettlement site is currently hosting about 241 families comprising more than 4,000 people, who were relocated from different landslide prone-districts in Bugisu Sub-region. The relocation exercise started in May, 2019.

The original plan by the officials from OPM indicates that each family was to get a two-bed room house, sitting on one acre, two acres for farming, among other necessities until they are in position to look after themselves.

Most of the land had been not been ploughed by Tuesday when Daily Monitor visited the place.

Read the original article on Monitor.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Monitor. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Monitor

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Coronavirus
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigerian Schools Re-Opening Date Changed
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
Gambia Demands Probe After U.S. Police Killing of Diplomat's Son
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.