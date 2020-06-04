Uganda's COVID-19 Cases Now At 522 As Community Infections Spread

4 June 2020
The Monitor (Kampala)

The Ministry of Health on Thursday said more 15 cases of Covid-19 had been confirmed, pushing Uganda's tally to 522.

Six of the new cases are truck drivers, four of whom arrived via the Mutukula border and two from Busia.

The ministry says the other nine cases are from alerts and contacts to previously confirmed cases. These are from Amuru (3), Kyotera (2), Buikwe (1), Nakaseke (1), Lira (1) and Kampala (1) districts.

Additionally, 33 foreign truck drivers who also tested positive were denied entry into Uganda.

The total number of recoveries currently stands at 82. No fatalities have been reported yet.

