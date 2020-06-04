Zimbabwe: Ecocash Unveils Online Self-Service Portal for Agents, Merchants & Other Channel Partners

4 June 2020
263Chat (Harare)

EcoCash has unveiled an online self-service portal which allows its agents, merchants, billers, bulk payers and payroll channel partners to submit their applications online without the need to physically visit Econet shops or offices to be served.

The self-service portal, which is open to existing and prospective channel partners, allows them to register on an online portal, submit their details and track their applications.

"EcoCash channel partners will simply need to log into http://partnerapplications.ecocash.co.zw and enter their details and upload all their relevant KYC (know-your-customer) documents. Their application will then be processed online. Channel partners can also track their applications and receive SMS notifications on the progress of their applications," said EcoCash CEO Ms Natalie Jabangwe as she announced the service yesterday.

She encouraged all channel partners - including corporates, small-to-medium enterprises, schools, government institutions and NGOs - to come on board and enjoy the convenience.

"The goal is to on-board as many channel partners as we can, virtually. We are aware that the COVID-19 pandemic has brought about various challenges to businesses in the country, limiting the mobility of our channel partners.

"Through this self-service portal, our channel partners can do everything from their home or offices without the need to take physical applications to our shops. The relevant approvals for all applications will also be done virtually, which makes the process better and simpler, and much quicker than before" Ms Jabangwe said.

She said demand in the EcoCash channel partner services had been high in the recent past more as more of their partners re-imagined how to do business during the COVID-19 crisis.

"As a digital business we continue to innovate around how we can continue to serve our customers around the clock and this self-service portal is a step forward in promoting social distancing across all our outlets," Ms Jabangwe said.

She urged all interested EcoCash channel partners to sign up and enjoy seamless online service through the self-service portal.

Read the original article on 263Chat.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 263Chat. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: 263Chat

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Coronavirus
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigerian Schools Re-Opening Date Changed
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
Gambia Demands Probe After U.S. Police Killing of Diplomat's Son
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.