Zimbabwe: Do Not Accept Returnees From Abroad Before Quarantine, Families Urged

First lady Auxilia Mnangagwa has urged communities to report returnees coming back into the country from abroad without undergoing the mandatory quarantine saying this is the only way to break the chain of the spread of the novel coronavirus.

She urged the returnees to be checked and quarantined first before they mix with other people.

"Our children are coming back from other countries but some of those are escaping from quarantine centers. Do not accept them if they do not have their clearance letter because you will be putting yourselves as well as other people at risk of contracting the virus," she said.

The Member of Parliament for Mwenezi West, Priscilla Moyo commended the First lady for the awareness campaigns which she says are vital especially in border towns.

" Our children cross into South Africa at undesignated entry points so we really appreciate your coming to this area,"said Moyo.

The Minister of State for Masvingo provincial affairs, Ezra Chadzamira commended the First lady for her efforts in educating communities as well as feeding the elderly.

"You go out of your way to assist the vulnerable and educating us on how to prevent the spread of Covid-19 we really appreciate," he said.

Due to its proximity to the South African border, many people from Mwenezi district frequently travel to and from South Africa, sometimes using un-designated entry points, exposing themselves and their families to the pandemic which has claimed millions across the globe.